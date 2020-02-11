Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
30°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Capitol Connection
Your Local Election HQ
National News
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Experts emphasize safety around grain bins
Top Stories
Piatt County Board to consider becoming 2nd Amendment sanctuary
Video
Man dies after being pinned under trencher
City preparing for census
Video
Quartet serenades patients for national veterans week
Video
Target 3
Investigative Reporting-Contact Us
Top Stories
Something in the water? Neighbors speculate about ‘cancer cluster’
Video
Top Stories
FOIA reveals new questions about processes in Treasurer’s office
Video
Top Stories
Tax sale error being fixed
Homeowners demand answers after excessive reassessments
Video
Champaign Co.: months later, tax sale ‘mistake’
Grand jury proceedings extend to full board
Video
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Winter Weather Outlook
Kidcaster
Mattex Weather Garden
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Another Wednesday Snow System
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7 Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: A Bit More Sun & Warmth Today
Video
KidCaster: Lily Rhoades
Video
KidCaster: Zanden Flessner
Video
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
HS scoreboard (2-11-20)
Top Stories
LIVE Illinois basketball pre-Michigan St.
Video
Top Stories
Your Illini Nation Pregame Show: Michigan State (2-11-20)
Video
HS Scoreboard (2/10/20)
Video
Illini ready for rematch with Michigan State
Video
Miller visits SFC, still 110% committed to Illini
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Inside Ludwig Farmstead Creamery
Video
Top Stories
Lodgic Everyday Community supports children, family, and community
Video
Top Stories
The many ways you can use your waffle maker, besides waffles!
Video
Decatur Public Library Celebrates Black History Month
Video
Parkland College’s Dental Hygiene Clinic to host “Give Kids a Smile Day”
Video
20th Annual Read Across America
Video
Community
Calendar
Home and Garden Expo
From the Vault
Operation Honor Guard
Pledge of Allegiance
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
AARP – Illinois Secure Choice
Ask An Expert
Horoscopes
Lottery Results
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Search
Search
Search
alvan
Jury finds man guilty of attempted murder after home invasion
Don't Miss
Board takes aim at public safety positions
Video