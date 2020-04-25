Albert Okwuegbunam Broncos

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Top Stories
Police investigating morning homicide
Top Stories
IDPH: 2119 new cases; 80 additional deaths
Top Stories
Ex-University of Illinois officer faces sex assault charges
Boy accused in fatal fire to remain in foster care
Crews respond to apartment building fire
Sheriff refuses to enforce updated “stay at home” order
Video
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Tracker
Gov. Pritzker ‘stay at home’ order
Latest from the CDC
Coronavirus Closings & Cancellations
Restaurants-Curbside Service
Rent-Bill Pay Deferments
Good News
Mask Drive
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Rain Saturday, Drier Sunday
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: AM Fog, PM Showers/Storms
Video
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
It’s snowing!
Video
Severe Weather Damage
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Cushing misses out on key rebuild time with no spring ball
Video
Top Stories
Broncos select SHG grad Albert Okwuegbunam in NFL Draft
Video
Illinois Marathon future 1-on-1 with racing expert Kyle O’Brien
Video
Senior Send-off 4-24
Video
WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast: Finesse
Video
ciLiving/Community
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
ciLiving Stories
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Top Stories
Chuck and Pam review two new movies available for at-home viewing
Video
Top Stories
Raising voices and raising spirits with the first-ever “CU Sing-Along”
Video
Buy Fresh, Buy Local Illinois helps consumers find produce, markets
Video
Why a Generac Generator may be a good fit for your CI Home
Video
Champaign County Forest Preserve District to host first photo contest
Video
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
WCIA 3 Reception Update
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Birthday Smiles
Call of the Wild Sweepstakes
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
COVID-19
COVID-19
IDPH: 2,724 new cases; 108 additional deaths
1
of
/
2
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker
2
of
/
2
Albert Okwuegbunam Broncos
Broncos select SHG grad Albert Okwuegbunam in NFL Draft
Video