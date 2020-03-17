air quality

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Sangamon County
Vermilion County
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Target 3
Your Local Election HQ
Capitol Connection
National News
Leading The Way
Agriculture News
The Morning Show
All 2020 General Primary Election Results
Top Stories
County Market to reserve hours of shopping for vulnerable customers
DoorDash makes changes to protect Dashers and serve communities
EIU suspends face-to-face instruction for rest of semester
Universities explore other options for commencement ceremony
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Closings & Cancellations
Restaurants-Curbside Service
Rent-Bill Pay Deferments
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Winter Weather Outlook
Kidcaster
Mattex Weather Garden
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Rounds of Rain and Storms For Wednesday
Video
PODCAST: Weather Influx – Getting to know us
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
IOC ‘fully committed’ to Olympics success, despite postponed trials
Video
Top Stories
PROGRAM CHANGER: Dosunmu legacy remains despite no NCAA
Video
Top Stories
WEB EXTRA: Craig Choate and Derek Piper breakdown the last week in college sports
Video
Illini have to “wait till next year” to hear name called on Selection Sunday
Video
Whitman felt NCAA moves were “inevitable”
Video
NCAA agrees to waiver for spring sport athletes
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
ciLiving Stories
Calendar
Top Stories
Remodel your bathroom with the pros from Re-Bath
Video
Top Stories
Now might be the right time for solar
Video
Top Stories
Easy, kid-friendly meals with Colleen of Dish Passionate Cuisine
Video
How to clean the air in your home with plasma
Video
Get rid of your debt in 9 years or less with Advanced Financial, Inc.
Video
Make a famous Chicken Gnocchi Soup in less than 30 minutes
Video
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Contests
Let It Snow Sweepstakes
Viewers Club
Morning Mug Club
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Current Contests and Sweepstakes
Contest Winners List
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Universities explore other options for commencement ceremony
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
One person dies from coronavirus in Illinois
2
of
/
2
Closings
Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
air quality
How to clean the air in your home with plasma
Video
Don't Miss
Officials defend hire after citizen’s criticism
Investigation finds state employees steered contract to retired co-worker
Heidner sues Gaming Board for leaking his information to feds
Video
Something in the water? Neighbors speculate about ‘cancer cluster’
Video
FOIA reveals new questions about processes in Treasurer’s office
Video
Tax sale error being fixed
Homeowners demand answers after excessive reassessments
Video