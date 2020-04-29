adam sears

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Top Stories
County reports 19th COVID-19 case
Top Stories
IDPH: 2,253 new COVID-19 cases; 92 additional deaths
Top Stories
ADM helps with hand sanitizer production
Man dies after single car crash
DPS celebrates National School Lunch Hero Day
Loved ones hold parade for man in hospital
Video
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Tracker
Gov. Pritzker ‘stay at home’ order
Latest from the CDC
Coronavirus Closings & Cancellations
Restaurants-Curbside Service
Rent-Bill Pay Deferments
Good News
Weather
Weather Now
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Chillier Wednesday w/More Rain & Wind
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Breezy & Cooler w/Lingering Showers
Video
It’s snowing!
Video
Severe Weather Damage
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Miller, Curbelo create dangerous freshman duo next season
Top Stories
Senior Send-off (4/28)
Video
Payton Taylor going from four-sport high school star to focusing on one at Illinois State
Video
Mt. Zion softball yearns for what could have been a historic season
Video
Senior Send-off (4/27)
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Central Illinois’ Remarkable Women
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Top Stories
With MLB on hold, Chuck and Pam review their favorite baseball flicks
Video
Top Stories
Carle expert offers tips for keeping your kids healthy during COVID-19
Video
The Barn set to open in Springfield
Video
A tour of NYC with host, Doug Wilson
Video
Fit 4 Mom connecting moms with virtual workouts
Video
Support Local
Open for Business
Mask Drive
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
WCIA 3 Reception Update
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
COVID-19
COVID-19
IDPH: 2,253 new COVID-19 cases; 92 additional deaths
1
of
/
3
COVID-19
IDPH: 2,219 new COVID-19 cases; 144 additional deaths
2
of
/
3
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker
3
of
/
3
adam sears
Loved ones hold parade for man in hospital
Video