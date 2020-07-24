Skip to content
WCIA.com
Urbana
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Illinois Capitol News
Washington D.C. Bureau
National News
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
One Good Thing
Destination Illinois
Coronavirus
Top Stories
St. John’s receives 1 million dollar donation for NICU renovation
Top Stories
Despite corporate PAC pledge, Dirksen Londrigan takes campaign cash from corporate lobbyists
Video
Lane closures to come with work on new Mattis Avenue bridges
Decatur Public Schools announce fall plans
Video
Christopher Columbus statues removed from Chicago’s Grant Park, Little Italy
Weather
Weather Now
Radar
Eyenet Cameras
Weather Live Stream
Severe Weather Center
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Alerts
Lanz, Inc. Closings and Delays
Mattex Weather Garden
Kidcaster
Winter Weather Outlook
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Sunny & Comfy w/Relatively Low Humidity
Top Stories
VIDEO: 7-Day Forecast
Video
WEATHER NOW VIDEO: Fabulous Friday
Video
Hail Coverage
Video
Watch
3 News Now
Broadcasts
Video Center
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Full Court Friday
Athlete Of The Week
Illinois Marathon
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Japan 2020
Senior Send-Off
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Top Stories
Kramer named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list
Video
Top Stories
ISBE “does not have oversight” over high school sports, schools proposing their own plans to resume
Video
Fahey among ‘100 Most Influential People in Women’s College Basketball’
Video
Warriors have time on their side, hoping to compete this winter
Video
Hayes named to Ray Guy Award watch list
Video
ciLiving
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
Our Town Paris: Greetings from Mayor
Top Stories
Our Town Paris: Kurly Q
Top Stories
Our Town Paris: Horizon Health
Our Town Paris: Lori’s Pins ‘n Needles
Our Town Paris: Lot 50 Brewing
Cocktails & Chemo: Turning pain into purpose
Video
Community
Open for Business
Community Calendar
Ask An Expert
Operation Honor Guard
From the Vault
Hidden History
Pledge of Allegiance
WCIA 3’s Caring Companies
Contests
Best of the Class 2020
Our Town 2020
Monticello
Pana
Hoopeston
Rantoul
Paris
Marketplace
Frugal Fridays
Tempting Tuesdays
Par Fore Pennies
Golf Tour Extravaganza
About Us
WCIA 3 Reception Update
How to Re-scan Your TV
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Stay Connected
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
accuquilt
Our Town Paris: Lori’s Pins ‘n Needles