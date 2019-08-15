Alleviating hunger. Nourishing stronger communities.
The Eastern Illinois Foodbank exists to alleviate hunger in Eastern Illinois
During the football season, WCIA-3 and the Eastern Illinois Foodbank will partner to bring awareness to the Foodbank and local food pantries through the Tackle Hunger program.
Each week a local high school football game will be selected and promoted as the Tackle Hunger game of the week. The schools, through Television commercials and Digital advertising will be encouraged to give food donations and monetary donations to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. The amounts will be counted and the donations announced during Friday Football Fever on WCIA News at 10p Fridays.
After last year’s successful initial year, the 2019 goal will be to raise enough to provide 150,000 meals to the Central Illinois area.
Tackle Hunger Highlight Games
August 30: PBL @ GCMS
September 6: Tuscola @ Arcola
September 13: STM @ Monticello
September 20: SJO @ Unity
September 27: Peoria Richwoods @ Champaign Central
October 4: Marshall @ Paris
October 11: Mahomet-Seymour @ Charleston
October 18: Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond @ Argenta-Oreana
October 25: GRF @ Westville
Facts about the Foodbank
- The Eastern Illinois Foodbank serves an 18-county area just over 14,500 square miles
- 1 in 5 children in Eastern Illinois struggles with hunger
- Foodbank provides food to agencies who serve the public
- Through agencies and programs the Foodbank supplies food to 58,000 people each month
- Every dollar donated to the Foodbank provides someone in need with $10 of donated food – every $1 donated equals 5 meals for families