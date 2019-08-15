Alleviating hunger. Nourishing stronger communities.

The Eastern Illinois Foodbank exists to alleviate hunger in Eastern Illinois

During the football season, WCIA-3 and the Eastern Illinois Foodbank will partner to bring awareness to the Foodbank and local food pantries through the Tackle Hunger program.

Each week a local high school football game will be selected and promoted as the Tackle Hunger game of the week. The schools, through Television commercials and Digital advertising will be encouraged to give food donations and monetary donations to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank. The amounts will be counted and the donations announced during Friday Football Fever on WCIA News at 10p Fridays.

After last year’s successful initial year, the 2019 goal will be to raise enough to provide 150,000 meals to the Central Illinois area.

Tackle Hunger Highlight Games

August 30: PBL @ GCMS

September 6: Tuscola @ Arcola

September 13: STM @ Monticello

September 20: SJO @ Unity

September 27: Peoria Richwoods @ Champaign Central

October 4: Marshall @ Paris

October 11: Mahomet-Seymour @ Charleston

October 18: Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond @ Argenta-Oreana

October 25: GRF @ Westville

Facts about the Foodbank