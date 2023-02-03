We’re sorry!

Skip to content
WCIA.com
Champaign
44°
Sign Up
Champaign
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Champaign County
Macon County
Vermilion County
Sangamon County
Illinois News
Illinois Capitol News
National News
Capitol Connection
Washington D.C. Bureau
Politics from The Hill
Press Releases
Champaign County Crime Stoppers
Victory Over Violence
Agriculture
Automotive News
Your Local Election HQ
The Morning Show
The Bright Spot
Newsletter Sign-up
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Rain/storms tonight, strong winds Thursday …
Gallery
Garden Hills streetlighting project begins next week …
Illinois members of Congress react to 2023 State …
Taylorville man sentenced to 20 years in prison for …
Weather
Weather Now
Weather Map Room
Winter Weather Center
Winter Weather Blog
Weather Alerts
Snow Bear Closings and Delays
Futuretrack Radar
Weather Live Stream
Champaign Area Weather Forecast
Danville Area Weather Forecast
Decatur Area Weather Forecast
Effingham Area Weather Forecast
Mattoon-Charleston Area Weather Forecast
Springfield Area Weather Forecast
Flooring America Eyenet Camera Network
WCIA 3 Severe Weather Center
WCIA 3 Weather Special
SK Exteriors Stormtracker
Weather Radio
Top Stories
WEATHER NOW: Rain/storms tonight, strong winds Thursday …
Gallery
National Weather Service offering in person Spotter …
Local National Weather Service office launches weather …
Video
January 2023 was the 8th warmest on record in Champaign, …
Watch
Watch Now
Video Center
Drone Footage
Sports
Your Illini Nation
High School Sports
Friday Football Fever
Athlete Of The Week
WCIA 3-in-1 podcast
Illini Football
Illini Basketball
Top Stories
Genesis Bryant helping lead Illini turnaround after …
Top Stories
Four Illini earn NFL Combine invites
Top Stories
HS scoreboard (2-7-23)
Video
Illinois men’s tennis ready to return home for lone …
Video
Illinois women’s basketball enters stretch run
Video
Illini basketball pulling the trigger from deep at …
Video
ciLiving
ciFavorites
ciLiving – Shotgun Wedding Watch and Win Sweepstakes
ciLiving – ciGiving Sweepstakes
Top Stories
A day in the life of a Wildlife Medical Clinic manager
Video
Top Stories
Urbana School District hosting job fair
Video
Top Stories
Valentine’s Day getaways around Illinois
Video
The best snacks for the BIG game
Video
Top tips for planning your dream wedding
Video
Add an extra layer of protection to your vehicle …
Video
Community
Community Calendar
Black History Month
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Our Town 2022
From the Vault
Ask An Expert
Contests
Marketplace
Golf Tour Extravaganza 2023
Par Fore Pennies
About Us
Work for Us
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Meet The Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Advertise With Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
We’re sorry!
The page you are looking for can’t be found.
The story, page, or video you were trying to access may have been moved.
There might have been a typo in the link you used to get here.
search WCIA.com
Search
Please enter a search term.