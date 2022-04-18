CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The Clark pipeline continues from Orlando to Champaign. ZZ Clark, the younger brother of recent Illinois signee Skyy Clark, verbally committed to play for the Illini on Monday morning. ZZ, aka Zachiah, is a Class of 2024 point guard who picked Illinois ahead of offers from Kansas, Creighton, Arizona State and DePaul, among several others.

“I’ve always been a fan of Illinois from watching Ayo play, once Tim made the transition there, it was pretty much a no brainer,” ZZ Clark wrote on his Instagram announcement post. “Getting to know coach underwood and the rest of the staff made it feel more like home. This was something I wanted to do a for while, but.. I wanted Skyy to be able to get his commitment and signing out the way 1st..

“I’ve been fortunate enough to meet a lot of coaches through this process and watch a lot of college basketball… but, the feeling I have for this program, makes this the right time to Commit, why wait, when you know in your heart this is where you wanna be… #ILL💙🧡”

The Clark family is currently in Champaign, visiting campus for the first time with Skyy on his official visit, ZZ is on an unofficial visit. After Skyy’s signing ceremony last Wednesday at Montverde Academy in Orlando, broadcast LIVE on WCIA 3, Skyy talked about his brother.

“Me and ZZ are super close,” Skyy Clark said. “Me and ZZ only being a year and some months apart, we have a super tight bond and we’re always pushing each other in workouts. We have two different styles of play. We both can score at three levels, both love to play defense but the way we play is very different. He has his own game and it’s very nice.”

ZZ Clark plays at Windermere Prep in Florida. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound point guard is the second commit in the Class of 2024 for the Illini, joining Morez Johnson out of St. Rita.