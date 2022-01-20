Zylon Crisler commits to Illini football, second JUCO OL in Class of 2022

WCIA — Illinois football is adding more size and depth to its offensive line, with Zylon Crisler committing to play for the Illini next season. Crisler is 6-foot-7, 350-pound recruit out of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, who also had an offer from Southern Miss.

Crisler is the second junior college offensive lineman to pledge to play for the Illini so far in the Class of 2022, joining Isaiah Adams, a 6-foot-6, 3200-pound tackle who has already signed with Illinois out of Garden City Community College. Crisler and Adams will help fill the void left by four of the five starting lineman who graduated after last season, with Vederian Lowe, Alex Palczewski, Doug Kramer and Jack Badovinac all out of eligibility. The Illini also signed five freshmen offensive lineman in the Class of 2022 to bolster the position for the future.