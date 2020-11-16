Zoie Howard, daughter of Illini hall of famer, signs with Illinois Softball

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Zoie Howard is sticking with her family ties. The recent Illinois softball signee is the daughter of Illini Hall of Fame inductee Dana Howard.

Zoie Howard committed to the Illini in January, and signed her National Letter of Intent this week on National Signing Day. The O’Fallon native can play multiple positions, including third base and outfield, but it’s her upbringing that sold her on the Illini. Her mom also went to Illinois, making head coach Tyra Perry’s recruiting pitch an easy one.

I am proud and excited to say that I have committed to The University of Illinois to continue my academic and athletics career🔶🔷 @IlliniSB #littyville #ILL pic.twitter.com/lE6VQSY5IO — Zoie howard (@HowardZoie) January 30, 2020

“I’d ask Dana if he wanted to elaborate or kind of add on to help recruit his daughter but recruiting Zoie was a blast,” says Perry. “She’s her own woman, she made her own decision but if you’ve been in any setting with Dana he bleeds Orange and Blue and he definitely raised Zoie in that way.

In Howard’s sophomore year at O’Fallon High School she averaged .463 at the plate and 15 RBI’s. Howard finished his Illinois career as the Big Ten’s all-time leader in tackles with 595.