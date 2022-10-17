WCIA — Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark announced Monday on social media he is decommitting from Illinois.

Clark, the younger brother of current Illini Skyy, is the 150th ranked player in the country for his class, according to 247Sports. The younger Clark had committed to Illinois in April after taking an official visit.

“After further thought and discussion with my family, I have decided to decommit from Illinois,” Clark said in a statement. “As much as I love the University of Illinois and their fanbase, I would like to reopen my recruitment to make sure I find the best fit for me personally. I appreciate all the love I have gotten from the Fighting Illini family and the support for my brother/family who is doing phenomenal there, but it’s time for me to blaze my own trail.”

Clark also had offers from Kansas, Washington, Arizona State, and more.