CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball has a new 6'10", 220 pound forward from France. Zacharie Perrin just signed with the team. He will come to Illinois in August, after wrapping up the Fiba U18 European Championships in Turkey.

Here’s the full press release below:

Champaign, ILL.– University of Illinois head coach Brad Underwood announced Thursday the signing of Zacharie Perrin (pronounced puh-RAIN) to a Big Ten Tender of Financial Aid.

Perrin is a 6-foot, 10-inch, 220-pound forward from Grandfontaine, France. He spent the 2021-22 season playing for the Antibes Sharks club in the French Pro B league, where he was named MVP after posting 21.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals.

The international prospect emerged on the scene last summer after making the French U18 national team as a 16-year-old and competing in the European Championship. Perrin was named MVP of the Adidas Next Generation qualifying tournament in Patras, Greece in April, averaging 17.7 points and 10.7 rebounds. He was then called up to the Next Generation All-Star Team at the Euroleague Final Four in Belgrade, Serbia, in May, averaging 10 points and 5.8 rebounds.

“We are excited to add a player of this caliber to an already talented freshman class with the addition of Zacharie Perrin,” Underwood said. “He has benefited from playing against older competition on the international stage, and he has what I value so much in recruiting: versatility. Zach can play multiple positions. He has perimeter skills, can step out and shoot it, and is a gifted passer.

“Coach Geoff Alexander did an outstanding job with his overseas connections in this recruitment,” Underwood added. “Zach is a good student who has chosen the college path over a pro career in France. He will benefit from the educational opportunities that exist here at the U of I, and he is excited about our player development program. He is motivated to add weight and strength while continuing to improve his skills and contribute to the team’s success.”

Perrin will arrive at Illinois in August, following the conclusion of the FIBA U18 European Championships in Turkey.

Perrin joins four-star guards Skyy Clark, Jayden Epps and Sencire Harris and four-star wing Ty Rodgers in the Fighting Illini Class of 2022. Illinois’ freshman class currently ranks in the top 10 nationally, checking in at No. 9 by both 247Sports and Rivals.