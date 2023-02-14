STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WCIA) — Illinois freshman forward Zacharie Perrin is leaving the program and will return to France, the school announced Tuesday night. After arriving on campus as a mid-year transfer in December, Perrin made his debut on Jan. 19 against Indiana playing two minutes, missing two free throws and committing one foul, but he hasn’t played since.

Perrin originally signed with Illinois last June but never made it to Champaign, enrolling at Sunrise Christian Academy, a prep school in Kansas. The 6-foot-10, 220-pound forward worked out the with the team but never appeared in a game, then enrolled with the Illini mid-year in December.

Perrin led France to a fifth-place finish at the FIBA U18 European Championships from July 30-August 7 in Izmir, Turkey. He averaged 13.9 points and 9.1 boards while shooting 56% in the event.