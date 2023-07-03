CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois men’s basketball has two new assistant coaches. Zach Hamer and Tyler Underwood were both promoted to new roles, after the NCAA expanded its rules for coaching limits in several sports earlier this year.

The new rule went into effect July 1, allowing men’s and women’s basketball coaching staffs to grow by two. The new assistants are can work with players on the court but can not recruit off campus.

“I am excited to have Zach and Tyler in a role where they can now have on-court coaching responsibilities that benefit our team,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said in a statement. “These are two young men with bright futures in our profession. They have been immersed in the game of basketball their whole lives and have been part of successful, winning programs every step of the way, most notably here at the University of Illinois. I am pleased the NCAA has increased coaching opportunities across our sport, and I know that Zach and Tyler will take full advantage of teaching the game they love to our players.”

Hamer has been at Illinois for the past four seasons, first as the team’s video coordinator, before moving to his latest role as assistant to the head coach. Tyler Underwood has been working as the director of recruiting and scouting, since his playing career ended two years ago.