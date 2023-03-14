CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Watch this extended 1-on-1 interview with Illini Inquirer’s Derek Piper, chatting with WCIA 3’s Brice Bement in-studio about all things Illinois basketball and the NCAA tournament.
by: Brice Bement
Posted:
Updated:
by: Brice Bement
Posted:
Updated:
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Watch this extended 1-on-1 interview with Illini Inquirer’s Derek Piper, chatting with WCIA 3’s Brice Bement in-studio about all things Illinois basketball and the NCAA tournament.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now