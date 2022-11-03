CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Watch the Your Illini Nation Tip-off Show 2022, a 30-minute special devoted entirely to the Illinois men’s and women’s basketball teams. WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns, Andy Olson and Brice Bement give an inside look at the Illini heading into Year 6 for men’s head coach Brad Underwood and Year 1 for new women’s coach Shauna Green.

Hear from players with feature stories on Terrence Shannon Jr. and a look at the highly touted freshmen backcourt. Plus a 1-on-1 interview in-studio with Underwood, along with a first look at the new $40 million upgraded Ubben Basketball Facility with tour guide Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman.