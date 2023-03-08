WCIA.com
by: Bret Beherns
Posted: Mar 8, 2023 / 09:22 AM CST
Updated: Mar 8, 2023 / 09:22 AM CST
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Watch this extended 1-on-1 interview with Illini Inquirer’s Derek Piper, chatting with WCIA 3 Sports Director Bret Beherns in-studio about all things Illinois basketball and the Big Ten tournament.
