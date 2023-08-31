WCIA — Watch the Your Illini Nation Kickoff Show 2023, a 30-minute special dedicated entirely to Illinois football. Bret Beherns, Andy Olson and Brice Bement breakdown the upcoming season, with special guest analysts Jeremy Werner from Illini Inquirer and Robert Rosenthal from Illiniboard.com. Plus feature stories and a 1-on-1 conversation with Illinois head coach Bret Bielema.