CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Watch the Your Illini Nation Kickoff Show, a 30-minute special devoted entirely to Illinois football’s 2022 season. The Illini are set to play Wyoming in the Week 0 opener on Saturday, the WCIA 3 Sports Team of Bret Beherns, Andy Olson and Brice Bement get set for the season.

From the top storylines to feature stories on tight end Tip Reiman getting married in the offseason and punter Hugh Robertson’s journey from Australia to becoming one of the oldest players in the country. Analysis from Illini Inquirer publisher Jeremy Werner and Illiniboard.com publisher Robert Rosenthal, this half hour show covers it all.