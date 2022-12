WCIA — Watch the Your Illini Nation Bowl Special as the Illini can ready to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State, Illinois’ first postseason game in Florida since 1999. Hear from Bret Beherns live from Tampa, Andy Olson goes 1-on-1 with head coach Bret Bielema in an exclusive interview, plus insight from Illini insider Jeremy Werner from Illini Inquirer and Robert Rosenthal from IlliniBoard.com, and so much more.