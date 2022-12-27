WCIA — Watch the Your Illini Nation 30-Minute Bowl Special as the Illini can ready to play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State, Illinois’ first postseason game in Florida since 1999. Hear from head coach Bret Bielema 1-on-1, what it means for so many Illini to be playing back at home, the journey for sixth-year senior Alex Palczewski that started in Tampa, and so much more.

To watch live on TV, check out the schedule for cities across Illinois to find your local listing:

CHAMPAIGN:

Thursday, 12/29 from 7-8p on WCIA, Your Illini Nation Bowl Special LIVE from Tampa

Saturday, 12/31 from 6:30-7p on WCIA, Your Illini Nation Bowl Special (30-minute taped show)

Saturday, 12/31 from 9-10p on WCIX (hour long special replay)

Sunday, 1/1 from 9-10p on WCIX (hour long special replay)

Monday, 1/2 from 9-10a on WCIA, Your Illini Nation Pregame Show LIVE from Tampa

CHICAGO:

Saturday, 12/31 from 6:30-7p on WGN

PEORIA:

Friday, 12/30 from 9:30-10p on WYZZ

Sunday, 1/1 from 6:30-7a on WMBD

ROCKFORD:

Sunday, 1/1 from 10:30-11p on WQRF

QUAD CITIES:

Friday, 12/30 from 6:30-7p on WHBF

Friday, 12/30 from 9-9:30p on KGCW

Friday, 12/30 from 9:30-10p on KLJB