WCIA — Yorkville forward Justin Jakstys was committed to Illinois, he announced on social media Sunday.

The 6-foot-10 three-star player had offers from Drake, Illinois State, Eastern Illinois, and more. The Illini offered on June 19, his only Power 5 offer. Jakstys joins Morez Johnson as the only members of the Class of 2024.

According to 247Sports, Jakstys is the 7th-best player in the state of Illinois in the Class of 2024, while Johnson comes in as the top player.