WCIA — With three members of the secondary being taken in the 2023 NFL Draft and another one signing as an undrafted free agent, there will be a lot of change when it comes to the last line of defense for Illinois football.

True sophomore Xavier Scott is going to get more of a role to help fill the gaps. The cornerback had a forced fumble and 15 tackles over 11 games in his freshman season. With four openings in the secondary, Scott is ready for bigger role this season.

“Be me. Be the guy who I always am. It’s just a little bigger role for me. Instead of me getting a couple plays, I’ll just be playing a majority of the game. No different, just being there for my teammates,” Scott said.

“Be better. That’s all you can do is be better than what you was last year. We take points from last year, just improve this year. We don’t want to look too far back on last year, we just want to be better this year. That’s all.”