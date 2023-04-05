CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — 31 NFL scouts from 23 teams made the trip to Champaign to see one former Illini, Devon Witherspoon.

“It’s crazy cause nobody would’ve thought it would’ve been me,” Witherspoon said.

Playing in the NFL is the dream for every football player, but when the 5-foot-11, 180-pound cornerback arrived at Illinois his freshman year he never thought those dreams would become a reality.

“I think about it from time to time for a while, from when I came in to where I’m at now, just how much growth that I’ve made and just the big jump that I’ve had and stuff like that,” Witherspoon said. “I just smile and look back at it because I’m glad I went through the things I did because it made me who I am today and I just wouldn’t trade it for nothing.”

“His whole life he’s been told, you’re too small, you’re not quite fast enough, you’re not quite strong enough,” defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said. “He walks around with two chips on his shoulder.”

It was the hard work and that mentality that brought Witherspoon to where he is now. The All-American ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at his pro day Wednesday. The potential Top 10 pick now has plans to fly around the country to visit different NFL teams.

“I want to have my story told because kids like us, nobody would’ve thought we’d have this chance,” Witherspoon said. “You keep grinding, keep working, you can get anything you put your mind to so just keep grinding no matter what. What it looks like at the beginning, you never know what the end story is going to be.”

“Devon knows he’s good,” Henry said. “I called him and said, ‘You nervous?’ He said, ‘For what? I’m just running.'”

“I’m one of the top players in the country so I don’t fear nobody. I just want to go out there and compete. I want to win. Win my matchup every time. I just got that dog mentality,” Witherspoon said.

Dreams will soon become a reality for Witherspoon as he plans to attend the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City.