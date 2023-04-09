WCIA — Former Illinois corner Devon Witherspoon is a hot topic in the NFL right now, as the six-foot cornerback is flying up mock draft boards.

After his pro day on Wednesday, some experts expect him to land in the Top 10 with others projecting him not fair behind that. After missing the NFL Combine and the Illinois Pro Day, Witherspoon had 31 scouts in Champaign to see just him. And he is not letting the hype get to his head.

“It’s awesome to think about. It’s exciting and everything, but how you’ve seen in the NFL Draft the last couple years, you never know what’s going to happen in the NFL Draft,” Witherspoon said. “I really try not to get my hopes up. Whatever team that gets me, they’re just going to get a dog. I’m just waiting for that day.”

The last Top 10 Illini pick came back in 1996, when Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice went at No. 2 and 3.