Williams leads Illini in ‘unfancy’ game

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — It certainly was not their prettiest win of the season, but Illinois basketball added one more to the ‘W’ column after avoiding the upset in Evanston on Saturday.

In his return from a concussion, Kofi Cockburn led the Illini with 22 points and was the only Illinois player to score for the first eight minutes of the second half. But the unsung hero of the afternoon ending up being fifth year senior Da’Monte Williams. His only points of the game came on the winning basket, but his job doing the ‘dirty work’ is what led the Illini to the win.

It's always cagey between Illinois and Northwestern. While the stats may not show it, the veteran play of Da'Monte Williams gave the Illini the edge.



"Da'Monte Williams doesn't look fancy on [the stat sheet]. All he did was nine rebounds, guard the other team's best player." pic.twitter.com/QbWZJuyXSv — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) January 30, 2022

“Da’Monte Williams, doesn’t look fancy on [the stat sheet],” says Brad Underwood. “But all he did was nine rebounds, guard the other teams best player who’s five inches taller than him most of the night, come up with some great rebounds, and one that kind of helped put us over the top on an offensive rebound.”

“Really just doing whatever it takes for us to win,” says Williams. “Going out and just rebounding the ball, giving us those extra possessions. That’s really what it’s about.”

Illinois finishes the first half of the Big Ten schedule at 8-2, tied with Wisconsin after the Badgers beat Minnesota on Sunday. That sets up another battle for first place at the State Farm Center, with the Illini hosting Wisconsin on Wednesday at 8 p.m.