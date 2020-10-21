Williams enters senior season with Illini looking to pick up where he left off

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Da’Monte Williams is looking to pick up this season in a similar spot to where he left the last one. The Illini senior was playing his best basketball against No. 18 Iowa in the regular season finale, scoring nine points, including two 3-pointers. It proved to be the last game of the 2019-20 season for the Illini, after COVID-19 shut down all sports just four days later.

“Time flew by fast, I just wanted to come here and give it my all, and help the coaches get back to how it was when my dad and Dee Brown was here. Been through a lot of downs since my whole four years here, but we came in here each and every day ready to work, so getting a chance to play in the NCAA tournament will be big.”