WCIA — After much lobbying from his head coach, Illinois wide receiver Isaiah Williams was added to the Biletnikoff Watch List on Monday.

Williams has turned in back-to-back career days, going for 131 yards against Minnesota and then 200 against Indiana. Williams scored the game-winning touchdown in both contests. HIs performances have now put him at 200 career receptions and over 2,000 career receiving yards.

“For Isaiah to get on the Biletnikoff, I know you guys are probably tired of hearing me trying to labor him into that,” Illinois head coach Bret Bielema said. “Excited for Isaiah and the work that he’s put in.”

“I never thought any of this would be happening,” Williams said after the win vs. Indiana. “Even at the beginning of the season, I really didn’t even know I was that close to 2,000, 200 catches. I didn’t know none of this. Learning now that I’m breaking records and getting on boards all-time, it just feels great.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Johnny Newton was named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award, which goes to the nation’s best defensive player. Newton is one of just 20 semifinalists for the award.