CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Lauren Wiles and Ashton Anaya are the 2021-22 Illinois athletics freshmen of the year, the school announced on Monday. The annual award recognizes the top male and female freshmen athletes, voted on by Illini head coaches and DIA executive staff.

Wiles helped Illinois softball in the circle, leading all Big Ten freshmen in Earned Run Average at 2.72, earning a spot on the conference all-freshmen team. In 105.2 innings pitched, Wiles had 92 strikeouts and won eight games, including six complete games.

Anaya won a Big Ten title in the still rings his first season in Orange and Blue with a career high score of 14.375 in the Big Ten Championships. He proceeded to finish fourth at the NCAA Championships to become an All-American in still rings.