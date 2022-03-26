WCIA — 17 years ago Saturday, it was the best comeback in March Madness history as Illinois erased a 15-point deficit in the last few minutes to clinch a Final Four berth over Arizona.

A COMEBACK FOR THE AGES 👏#OTD in 2005, @IlliniMBB erased a 15-point deficit with 4 minutes remaining to stun Arizona and move on to the @MFinalFour! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/HOQmrgcXPC — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 26, 2022

Fast forward to 2022, and Illinois men’s basketball has not been back on that stage since. But to Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman, that should not take away from what the recent teams have done.

The Illini’s season did end earlier than anyone was hoping for, with a Second Round loss to Houston. Making it the second year in a row they could not make it out of the first weekend. The team can fall back on its two Big Ten championships, one tournament and one regular season title. For Whitman, this run can still be looked at positively.

“For us to be standing here today as the Big Ten’s most successful program over the last three seasons, to have a Big Ten Tournament title under our belt, a Big Ten regular season championship, obviously we’re always going to continue to push the envelope for more,” says Whitman. “We expect in future years to move beyond the Round of 32, I’m confident that that will happen. But it does nothing to tarnish what this program has accomplished in the last several years.”

A huge offseason is coming up for the Illini as they look to replace two of its top three scorers, and Kofi Cockbrun will have to decide once again if he is going pro or staying in Champaign.