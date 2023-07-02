WCIA — In one year, USC and UCLA will officially be members of the Big Ten Conference as they are set to join on July 1, 2024.

As the Big Ten waits, some conferences took new shapes over the weekend with 14 FBS schools changing alliances. Most notably among them was BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida, and Houston to the Big 12, and six Conference USA schools moving to the American.

A lot is still to be decided for the Los Angeles schools, the only thing known so far is their football schedules in the first two seasons in conference. The Illini will go to USC in 2024 and host UCLA in 2025. For Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman, the expansion helps raise the profile of the conference as a whole.

“We’re incredibly proud of schools that are part of the Big Ten,” Whitman said. “I think adding schools like USC and UCLA with their tradition, not only in football but in all of their sports, only helps to raise the reputation and the profile of the Big Ten Conference. That’s what people come to the University of Illinois to do, they come here to compete against the best. We promised them that opportunity, and they’re going to get it.”

For football scheduling purposes, the Big Ten will eliminate divisions in 2024. Every school will play every other school in the conference at least once over a two-year period.