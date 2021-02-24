CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The goal remains the same for the Illinois men’s basketball team, a national championship. And while a loss at Michigan State Tuesday night puts a dagger in their chances to win a Big Ten title, all is not lost for the fifth-ranked Illini.

"Man I loved our fight, I loved what we did. We got 30 layups against MSU, 30, and we got to the line 34 times. Let's go do that again on another night and see what the outcome is"



"We're a good basketball team, we're going to have a chance if we keep fighting and growing" pic.twitter.com/phY6HTF4rI — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) February 24, 2021

“Our mindset right now is continue to just stay focused, continue to try to win games,” Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said. “Win as many games as we can, come out every night. We’re playing for seeds and that’s the big thing, we’re trying to win a national championship so that’s our mindset and our main focus right now.”

The Illini (16-6, 12-4 B1G) shot themselves in the foot against the Spartans (12-9, 6-9 B1G) going 0-for-12 on layups in the first half. Missed free throws were also key, particularly in the second half, when Illinois missed 13 going 11-for-24 from the stripe. A late comeback made the score respectable but Michigan State led by as many as 19 points in the second half.