WCIA — Illinois pitchers and teammates Jack Wenninger and Riley Gowens both heard their names called on day two of the MLB Draft Monday.

Wenninger was selected in the sixth round, 186th overall by the New York Mets. The Illini’s Sunday starter this past season led the team with six wins, innings pitched (80.1) and strikeouts (76), named an All-Big Ten second team selection.

Gowens was picked in the ninth round by the Atlanta Braves, with the 279th overall selection. The Illini’s Friday starter this spring, struck out 75 batters in 60 innings pitched.

Day three of the MLB Draft continues Tuesday, with rounds 11-20 starting at 1 p.m.