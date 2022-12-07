WEST ORANGE, N.J. (WCIA) — WCIA3’s Andy Olson talks 1-on-1 with Illinois commit Saboor Karriem. The incoming cornerback talks high school football in New Jersey, what drew him to the Midwest and Illinois, Bret Bielema’s progress with the program, and more in this exclusive interview.
