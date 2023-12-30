CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 225 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap a tumultuous 48 hours for the Illinois basketball program after Terrence Shannon Jr. was charged with rape in Kansas, arrested, released on bond, suspended from the program and then the Illini beat Fairleigh Dickinson in the non-conference finale the next day. Hear comments from Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman and head coach Brad Underwood in this extended podcast detailing all the events.

Listen: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/wcia-3-sports/episodes/With-Terrence-Shannon-Jr–suspended–Illinois-beats-FDU-e2dqh62