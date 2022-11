LAS VEGAS — In episode 157 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Brice Bement recap Illinois basketball’s 70-61 loss to Virginia in The Main Event championship game in Las Vegas. The Wahoos win the MTE’s trophy, a title belt in a heavyweight event featuring four Top 20 teams.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/The-Wahoos-win-the-Belt-e1r2mep