WCIA — In episode 117 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 93-85 win over Michigan, keeping the Illini alive in the chase for a Big Ten regular season championship.

Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-mitten-man/id1495074631?i=1000552399892