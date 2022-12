WCIA — In episode 162 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 71-66 loss to Maryland in the Big Ten opener for both teams Friday night in College Park. Jahmir Young hit a 3 with 14 seconds left to extend Maryland’s lead to four as the 22nd-ranked Terps remain unbeaten, handing the 16th-ranked Illini their second loss of the season.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Terpd-Up-e1rm91c