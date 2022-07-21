WCIA — In episode 126 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: former Illini and current Big Ten Network analyst Trent Meacham chats with Sports Director Bret Beherns about Illinois basketball’s summer workouts. Meacham details what he’s seen from attending practice recently, shares his thoughts on the young backcourt, and picks one player who caught his eye.

Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/summer-ball-with-trent-meacham/id1495074631?i=1000570712924&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=socialflow&utm_source=t.co