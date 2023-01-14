WCIA.com
by: Bret Beherns, Andy Olson
Posted: Jan 14, 2023 / 12:26 AM CST
Updated: Jan 14, 2023 / 12:27 AM CST
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 172 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s third-straight win, taking down Michigan State 75-66 Friday night in front of an Orange Out State Farm Center crowd.
