CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 86 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Bret Beherns and Marlee Wierda recap Illinois basketball’s short-handed 71-47 win over Jackson State in the season opener. Andre Curbelo (concussion protocol), Kofi Cockburn (NCAA suspension), Trent Frazier (shoulder) and Austin Hutcherson (tailbone) all missed the game.

