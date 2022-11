LAS VEGAS — In episode 154 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Brice Bement recap Illinois basketball’s 79-70 upset win over No. 8 UCLA in the first game of the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a game high 29 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and made 8-of-9 3s, tying a program record for triples in a game, as the Illini stayed unbeaten in their first true test of the season.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Shannon-Shines-on-the-Strip-e1r0mfk