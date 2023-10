WCIA — In episode 201 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois football’s potential season saving 27-24 win at Maryland on Saturday. Andy offers his perspective from the field in College Park, where Caleb Griffin’s 43-yard field goal as time expired gave the Illini their first Big Ten win of the season, snapping a two-game losing streak.

