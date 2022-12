WCIA — In episode 165 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson and Brice Bement talk the Illini’s 68-47 win over Alabama A&M. They go over what went right, what was very wrong to begin the second half, and why Illinois still wasn’t happy after a 21-point win.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Searching-for-Consistency-e1sdisr