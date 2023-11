WCIA — In episode 210 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois football’s wild come from behind 48-45 win over Indiana with back-up, walk-on quarterback John Paddock throwing for a Memorial Stadium record 507 yards to go along with four touchdowns, all in his first start as a Power 5 quarterback.

Listen: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Paddock-Attack-e2bqfjh