CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 208 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s season opening 80-52 win over Eastern Illinois behind a game high 18 points from freshman Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn.
Listen:
by: Bret Beherns, Andy Olson
Posted:
Updated:
Listen:
