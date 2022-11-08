CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 149 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illini basketball’s 87-57 win over Eastern Illinois in the season opener. Seven players suited up in Orange and Blue for the first time, including a game high 24 points from Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr., while junior forward Coleman Hawkins added a career high 23 points and 12 rebounds. Dain Dainja flashed putting up 17 points and 10 rebounds as well.

