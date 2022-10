WCIA — In episode 139 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Andy Olson and Bret Beherns breakdown the big Illini win over Wisconsin. They recap the game, talk about Bret Bielema’s homecoming, where Illinois fits in the Big Ten West conversation, and more.

