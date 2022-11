CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 158 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Brice Bement recap Illinois basketball’s 92-59 blowout win over Lindenwood at State Farm Center Friday night. Skyy Clark (19) and RJ Melendez (17) posted career high scoring nights to lead the Illini (5-1) to an easy win over the Lions heading into Tuesday night’s ACC/B1G challenge against Syracuse.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Illini-tame-the-Lions-e1ravg5