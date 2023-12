NEW YORK CITY (WCIA) — In episode 221 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 98-89 win over No. 11 Florida Atlantic in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday night. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask posted career highs scoring 33 points apiece in the victory, as the Illini improve to 7-1 on the season.

